DCC plc (LON:DCC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DCC plc (LON:DCC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,331.57 ($95.80).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered DCC to a “sector performer” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 6,000 ($78.40) to GBX 7,400 ($96.69) in a report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on DCC from GBX 7,560 ($98.78) to GBX 7,750 ($101.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on DCC from GBX 6,500 ($84.93) to GBX 7,450 ($97.35) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th.

In related news, insider Caroline Dowling bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 6,898 ($90.13) per share, with a total value of £34,490 ($45,067.29).

DCC stock traded down GBX 220 ($2.87) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 6,180 ($80.75). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,904. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6,676.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6,177.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.21. DCC has a 52-week low of GBX 68.12 ($0.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,558.30 ($111.83). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.80.

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.

