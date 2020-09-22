Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Raised to $100.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.92% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DRI. Wedbush lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.10.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $87.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.45, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $124.01.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.40. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRI. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 744.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 309,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,420,000 after purchasing an additional 272,496 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 593.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 173,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,125,000 after purchasing an additional 148,345 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth $3,978,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 635,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,147,000 after purchasing an additional 72,690 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.