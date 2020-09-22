Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Darden Restaurants in a report issued on Wednesday, September 16th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.50. KeyCorp currently has a “Hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.63 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.77.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $87.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $124.01.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.68%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 72.2% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

