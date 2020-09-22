Darden Restaurants (DRI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 24th. Analysts expect Darden Restaurants to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Darden Restaurants has set its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 0.00 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Darden Restaurants to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DRI stock opened at $87.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $124.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.33.

DRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.77.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

