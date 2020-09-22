Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Shares Gap Down to $4.46

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.46, but opened at $4.07. Daktronics shares last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 216 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $180.69 million, a P/E ratio of 135.00 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Daktronics had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.16%.

In other news, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $39,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,739.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAKT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,031,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Daktronics by 366.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 467,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 366,930 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Daktronics by 27.9% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,051,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 229,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Daktronics by 13.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,282,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after buying an additional 149,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Daktronics by 38.0% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 354,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 97,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; LED ribbon board displays; mobile and modular display systems; freeform LED displays, which include architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

