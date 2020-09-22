DAD (DAD) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.07 Million

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, DAD has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One DAD token can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00002349 BTC on exchanges. DAD has a total market cap of $33.19 million and $1.07 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAD alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00043431 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005288 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $460.75 or 0.04389625 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009544 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00056719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00034291 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

DAD Profile

DAD (CRYPTO:DAD) is a token. It launched on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,601,733 tokens. The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAD is dad.one

Buying and Selling DAD

DAD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.