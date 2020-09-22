Crypto Village Accelerator (CVA) Price Hits $0.34 on Top Exchanges

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. During the last week, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto Village Accelerator token can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00003270 BTC on popular exchanges. Crypto Village Accelerator has a total market cap of $629,968.82 and approximately $1.49 million worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00043454 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004761 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005303 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $459.46 or 0.04384338 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009562 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00057050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00034358 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Crypto Village Accelerator Profile

Crypto Village Accelerator (CRYPTO:CVA) is a token. It was first traded on October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,838,066 tokens. The official website for Crypto Village Accelerator is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

Buying and Selling Crypto Village Accelerator

Crypto Village Accelerator can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Village Accelerator should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Village Accelerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

