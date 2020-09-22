Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) Shares Gap Down to $5.59

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.59, but opened at $5.20. Crown Crafts shares last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 200 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crown Crafts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Crown Crafts from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The textile maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 14.42%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWS. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 18.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,249 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Crafts in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. EAM Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 4.2% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 105,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 12.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 60,764 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Crafts in the second quarter valued at about $461,000. 38.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS)

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

