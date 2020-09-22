Critical Contrast: Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) & The Coretec Group (NASDAQ:CRTG)

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) and The Coretec Group (OTCMKTS:CRTG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inseego and The Coretec Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inseego $219.50 million 4.95 -$40.13 million ($0.51) -21.65 The Coretec Group N/A N/A -$1.85 million N/A N/A

The Coretec Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inseego.

Profitability

This table compares Inseego and The Coretec Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inseego -45.49% N/A -27.02% The Coretec Group N/A -5,393.55% -146.49%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.8% of Inseego shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of Inseego shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Inseego has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Coretec Group has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Inseego and The Coretec Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inseego 1 2 5 0 2.50 The Coretec Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inseego currently has a consensus target price of $12.04, indicating a potential upside of 9.02%. Given Inseego’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Inseego is more favorable than The Coretec Group.

Summary

Inseego beats The Coretec Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices. Its products include 4G and 5G mobile hotspots, wireless gateways and routers for IoT applications, 1Gigabit speed 4G LTE hotspots and USB modems, integrated telematics, and mobile tracking hardware devices that are supported by applications software and cloud services designed to enable customers to easily analyze data insights and configure/manage their hardware remotely. The company also sells software-as-a-service (SaaS), software, and services solutions in various mobile and industrial IoT vertical markets comprising fleet management, vehicle telematics, aviation telematics, usage-based insurance, stolen vehicle recovery, asset tracking, monitoring, business connectivity, and subscription management. Its SaaS delivery platforms include Ctrack platforms, which provide fleet, vehicle, aviation, asset, and other telematics applications; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted SaaS platform that helps organizations in managing the selection, deployment, and spend of their wireless assets by helping them to save money on personnel and telecom expenses. Inseego Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About The Coretec Group

The Coretec Group Inc., together with its subsidiary Coretec Industries, LLC, develops, tests, and provides various technologies, products, and service solutions for energy-related industries in the United States and internationally. It is developing a patented volumetric 3D display technology. The company's technologies and products are used in oil/gas, renewable energy, energy conservation, and distributed energy industries, as well as in anti-counterfeit packaging, medical device, electronic, photonic, display, and lighting market applications. The company was formerly known as 3DIcon Corporation and changed its name to The Coretec Group Inc. in June 2017. The Coretec Group Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

