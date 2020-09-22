Critical Analysis: Textmunication Holdgings (OTCMKTS:TXHD) & Splunk (OTCMKTS:SPLK)

Textmunication Holdgings (OTCMKTS:TXHD) and Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Textmunication Holdgings and Splunk, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Textmunication Holdgings 0 0 0 0 N/A Splunk 0 5 32 0 2.86

Splunk has a consensus target price of $227.11, indicating a potential upside of 25.69%. Given Splunk’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Splunk is more favorable than Textmunication Holdgings.

Profitability

This table compares Textmunication Holdgings and Splunk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Textmunication Holdgings -267.80% -9,868.09% -591.58% Splunk -27.62% -25.57% -8.74%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Textmunication Holdgings and Splunk’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Textmunication Holdgings $1.07 million 2.26 -$340,000.00 N/A N/A Splunk $2.36 billion 12.29 -$336.67 million ($1.44) -125.49

Textmunication Holdgings has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Splunk.

Risk and Volatility

Textmunication Holdgings has a beta of -2.47, indicating that its stock price is 347% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Splunk has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.3% of Splunk shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.0% of Textmunication Holdgings shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Splunk shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Splunk beats Textmunication Holdgings on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Textmunication Holdgings

Textmunication Holdings, Inc. provides mobile marketing solutions, rewards, and loyalty services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates an online mobile marketing platform that provides mobile coupons, mobile voting/polls, multimedia messaging, text messaging, Web widgets/online forms, and loyalty and rewards programs; and SMS reminders related to various appointments, anniversaries, b-days, oil changes, tune ups, and other events, as well as offers APIs that integrates with various systems or applications. It serves quick service restaurants; gyms, and health and fitness facilities; casinos, golf courses, bowling centers, and comedy clubs; retail stores; real estate and insurance sectors; digital marketing agencies; and investor relation firms, as well as bars, salons, and medical professionals. The company is based in Pleasant Hill, California.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M. Swan, Michael J. Baum and Robin K. Das in October 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

