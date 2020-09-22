Critical Analysis: Cloudward (OTCMKTS:CDWD) & AppFolio (OTCMKTS:APPF)

Cloudward (OTCMKTS:CDWD) and AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cloudward and AppFolio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cloudward 0 0 0 0 N/A AppFolio 1 1 0 0 1.50

AppFolio has a consensus price target of $88.00, suggesting a potential downside of 37.21%. Given AppFolio’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AppFolio is more favorable than Cloudward.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cloudward and AppFolio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cloudward N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AppFolio $256.01 million 18.77 $36.28 million $1.02 137.39

AppFolio has higher revenue and earnings than Cloudward.

Profitability

This table compares Cloudward and AppFolio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cloudward N/A N/A N/A AppFolio 10.61% 23.27% 11.07%

Risk & Volatility

Cloudward has a beta of -0.98, suggesting that its share price is 198% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppFolio has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.3% of AppFolio shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.8% of Cloudward shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.0% of AppFolio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AppFolio beats Cloudward on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cloudward

Cloudward, Inc. operates a Web application distribution platform that delivers Web applications for businesses. The company provides a software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecosystem for building, distributing, and using Web Applications, including a marketplace to deploy and support them. It enables software manufacturers to migrate existing applications or create new applications, as well as package, distribute, host, bill, market, and support the SaaS enabled applications through private label applications marketplaces. The company also develops products for Web applications, which include open standards-based tools, such as the Etelos Application Server and the Etelos Development Environment that support various common programming languages; the English Application Scripting Engine, an open standards-based scripting language for Web developers, businesses, and individual users; and Etelos App Sync, which integrates Web Applications built on its platform with other Web applications. In addition, the company offers Etelos Platform Suite, which allows third parties to use its software platforms and services to develop and operate a private label application and marketplace; and Etelos Web Application Hosting. Further, it provides professional services, including consulting and implementation services; and customer support and management. Cloudward, Inc. serves independent software vendors and marketplace partners, including non-technology businesses in North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company was formerly known as Etelos, Inc. and changed its name to Cloudward, Inc. in August 2012. Cloudward, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Larkspur, California.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc. provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications. The company also provides MyCase, a legal practice and case management solution that provides managing calendars, contacts and documents, time tracking, billing and collections, and communicating with clients and sharing sensitive and privileged materials for solo practitioners and small law firms. In addition, it offers Value+ services, such as its Website design, electronic payment services, tenant screening, insurance, contact center, premium leads, and tenant debt collections services. As of December 31, 2017, the company served 11,708 property manager customers; and 9,349 solo practitioners and small law firms. AppFolio, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

