Critical Analysis: Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) vs. New Fortress Energy (NYSE:NFE)

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) and Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

This table compares New Fortress Energy and Cheniere Energy Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Fortress Energy $189.13 million 33.52 -$33.81 million ($1.62) -23.20 Cheniere Energy Partners $6.84 billion 2.33 $1.18 billion $2.25 14.64

Cheniere Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than New Fortress Energy. New Fortress Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cheniere Energy Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

New Fortress Energy has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cheniere Energy Partners has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for New Fortress Energy and Cheniere Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Fortress Energy 0 2 7 0 2.78 Cheniere Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

New Fortress Energy currently has a consensus target price of $28.56, suggesting a potential downside of 24.01%. Given New Fortress Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe New Fortress Energy is more favorable than Cheniere Energy Partners.

Profitability

This table compares New Fortress Energy and Cheniere Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Fortress Energy -55.38% -11.28% -2.77% Cheniere Energy Partners 21.29% 191.18% 7.50%

Dividends

New Fortress Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Cheniere Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. New Fortress Energy pays out -24.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cheniere Energy Partners pays out 114.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Cheniere Energy Partners has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Cheniere Energy Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.5% of New Fortress Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of Cheniere Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 89.6% of New Fortress Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cheniere Energy Partners beats New Fortress Energy on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in New York, New York. New Fortress Energy LLC is a subsidiary of Fortress Investment Group LLC.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day. It also owns the Creole Trail Pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines. Cheniere Energy Partners GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.