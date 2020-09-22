Credits (CS) Trading 51.4% Higher This Week

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, Credits has traded 51.4% higher against the US dollar. Credits has a total market cap of $8.97 million and $97,157.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credits token can currently be bought for $0.0360 or 0.00000342 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Tidex, Mercatox and COSS.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00024344 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000418 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Credits

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,368,300 tokens. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Credits is medium.com/@credits

Buying and Selling Credits

Credits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, IDEX, Tidex, Kucoin, Mercatox, Gate.io, LBank, COSS and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

