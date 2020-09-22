Cream (CRM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $24,715.53

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded down 15% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 22nd. One Cream coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Cryptohub, YoBit and BiteBTC. Over the last seven days, Cream has traded 19% lower against the US dollar. Cream has a market cap of $24,715.53 and $2.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00039870 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10,536.29 or 1.00379946 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.46 or 0.00652217 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $140.89 or 0.01342243 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005624 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009308 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00108689 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005088 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology

Cream Coin Trading

Cream can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Cryptohub, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

