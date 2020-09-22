Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.35% of Crane worth $12,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Crane by 12.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,708,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,602,000 after purchasing an additional 193,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Crane by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,216,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,842,000 after acquiring an additional 22,942 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crane by 138.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,294,000 after acquiring an additional 699,026 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Crane by 427.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 951,339 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,566,000 after purchasing an additional 771,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 747,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,745,000 after buying an additional 34,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

CR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.29.

CR stock opened at $50.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.03 and a beta of 1.48. Crane Co. has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. Crane had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $677.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In related news, VP Kristian Robert Salovaara sold 22,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $1,305,060.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,002.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Further Reading: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.