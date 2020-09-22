Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €51.50 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €51.50 ($60.59) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Covestro currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €44.83 ($52.75).

Get Covestro alerts:

Shares of ETR:1COV opened at €43.72 ($51.44) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.83. Covestro has a one year low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a one year high of €48.18 ($56.68). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €39.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is €34.00.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.