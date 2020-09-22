Costco Wholesale (COST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.80 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $339.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $149.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $271.28 and a 52-week high of $363.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $341.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.30.

A number of analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $298.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.82.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $605,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,549,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.57, for a total transaction of $349,468.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,905,240.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,889 shares of company stock valued at $5,915,919 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

