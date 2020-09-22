CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist

Truist began coverage on shares of CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut CorMedix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.88.

Shares of CRMD stock opened at $5.72 on Monday. CorMedix has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $8.48.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million.

In related news, Director Myron Kaplan purchased 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $65,331.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 150,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,645.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jr. John L. Armstrong purchased 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $116,050.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 79,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,975.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 89,933 shares of company stock worth $392,769.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in CorMedix by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 455,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 10,151 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CorMedix by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 47,107 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in CorMedix by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 187,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 26,326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CorMedix by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in CorMedix by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

