Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.44.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Copart from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Copart alerts:

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 94,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $7,672,184.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,744,304.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Copart by 12.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 52,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Copart in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Stony Point Capital LLC grew its position in Copart by 17.8% in the first quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 99,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Copart by 405.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after acquiring an additional 65,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Copart by 19.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

CPRT traded up $1.13 on Tuesday, reaching $103.76. 14,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,905,041. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.46. Copart has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $110.00. The company has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31. Copart had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $525.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Copart will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.