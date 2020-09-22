Contrasting State Street (NYSE:STT) and Bank7 (NYSE:BSVN)

State Street (NYSE:STT) and Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

State Street pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Bank7 pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. State Street pays out 33.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank7 pays out 20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. State Street has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Bank7 has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Bank7 is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

90.3% of State Street shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of Bank7 shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of State Street shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.2% of Bank7 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares State Street and Bank7’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets State Street 20.27% 12.74% 0.98% Bank7 14.76% 8.15% 0.89%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares State Street and Bank7’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio State Street $13.13 billion 1.61 $2.24 billion $6.17 9.71 Bank7 $52.99 million 1.61 $8.23 million $1.96 4.72

State Street has higher revenue and earnings than Bank7. Bank7 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than State Street, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for State Street and Bank7, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score State Street 1 9 7 1 2.44 Bank7 0 2 1 0 2.33

State Street currently has a consensus target price of $76.22, suggesting a potential upside of 27.21%. Bank7 has a consensus target price of $13.75, suggesting a potential upside of 48.65%. Given Bank7’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bank7 is more favorable than State Street.

Volatility and Risk

State Street has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank7 has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

State Street beats Bank7 on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors. The company also provides investment management strategies and products, such as core and enhanced indexing, multi-asset strategies, active quantitative and fundamental active capabilities, and alternative investment strategies. In addition, it offers services and solutions, including environmental, social, and governance investing; defined benefit and defined contribution; and outsourced chief investment officer. The company provides its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, hospitality, energy, and commercial and industrial loans; and consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured term loans and home improvement loans; and residential real estate loans, mortgage banking services, personal lines of credit, loans for the purchase of automobiles, and other installment loans, as well as ATM services. It operates through seven branches in Oklahoma, Texas, and Kansas. The company was formerly known as Haines Financial Corp. Bank7 Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

