Contrasting Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) & AAP (NASDAQ:AAPJ)

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) and AAP (OTCMKTS:AAPJ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sonim Technologies and AAP, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonim Technologies 0 2 2 0 2.50 AAP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sonim Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $3.38, suggesting a potential upside of 306.38%. Given Sonim Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sonim Technologies is more favorable than AAP.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.6% of Sonim Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of Sonim Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of AAP shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Sonim Technologies has a beta of 3.37, indicating that its share price is 237% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AAP has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sonim Technologies and AAP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonim Technologies -40.31% -111.32% -50.81% AAP N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sonim Technologies and AAP’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonim Technologies $116.25 million 0.47 -$25.83 million ($1.07) -0.78 AAP N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AAP has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sonim Technologies.

Summary

Sonim Technologies beats AAP on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc. provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services. Sonim Technologies, Inc. sells its mobile phones and accessories primarily to wireless carriers in the United States and Canada. The company was formerly known as NaviSpin.com, Inc. and changed its name to Sonim Technologies, Inc. in December 2001. Sonim Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About AAP

AAP, Inc. provides power, comfort, and control systems for motor coaches, trucks, specialty vehicles, trailers, and other applications worldwide. The company offers air conditioning/heating systems, HVAC accessories, inverters and battery chargers, air purifiers, sound attenuating foams, refrigerators/freezers, icemakers, coolers, automatic computerized voltage disconnect systems, DC electrical systems, electrical start assist devices, and power transfer switches. It serves communication, medical, fire, rescue, race car transporter, recreational vehicle, trucking, and luxury motor coach and special purpose vehicle industries. The company offers its products under the AAP Inc., Dometic, and Vitrifrigo America brands. The company was formerly known as Borneo Energy USA, Inc. and changed its name to AAP, Inc. in September 2011. AAP, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Milford, Virginia.

