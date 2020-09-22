Contrasting NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) and Western Uranium & Vanadium (NYSE:WSTRF)

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) and Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NexGen Energy and Western Uranium & Vanadium’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexGen Energy N/A N/A -$11.70 million ($0.05) -34.00 Western Uranium & Vanadium $50,000.00 382.97 -$2.11 million N/A N/A

Western Uranium & Vanadium has higher revenue and earnings than NexGen Energy.

Risk and Volatility

NexGen Energy has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Uranium & Vanadium has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.2% of NexGen Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.1% of Western Uranium & Vanadium shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NexGen Energy and Western Uranium & Vanadium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexGen Energy N/A -9.87% -5.67% Western Uranium & Vanadium -6,702.27% -14.66% -12.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for NexGen Energy and Western Uranium & Vanadium, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexGen Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Western Uranium & Vanadium 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

NexGen Energy beats Western Uranium & Vanadium on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Company Profile

There is no company description available for Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp.

