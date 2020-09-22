Contrasting Creative Vistas (OTCMKTS:CVAS) and UTStarcom (OTCMKTS:UTSI)

UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) and Creative Vistas (OTCMKTS:CVAS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UTStarcom and Creative Vistas’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UTStarcom $65.82 million 0.60 -$3.91 million ($0.10) -11.20 Creative Vistas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Creative Vistas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than UTStarcom.

Volatility and Risk

UTStarcom has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Creative Vistas has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares UTStarcom and Creative Vistas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UTStarcom -5.45% -3.53% -2.10% Creative Vistas N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for UTStarcom and Creative Vistas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UTStarcom 0 0 1 0 3.00 Creative Vistas 0 0 0 0 N/A

UTStarcom currently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 123.21%. Given UTStarcom’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe UTStarcom is more favorable than Creative Vistas.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.7% of UTStarcom shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of UTStarcom shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

UTStarcom beats Creative Vistas on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

UTStarcom Company Profile

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications worldwide. The company helps network operators to offer communication services for its customers. Its products line include various platforms that leverage its expertise in packet optical communications, routing and switching technologies, broadband access, wireless communications, and synchronization. The company's end-to-end broadband product portfolio, enhanced through in-house software defined networking based orchestration, enables mobile and fixed-line network operators and enterprises to build networks for a range of applications, including mobile backhaul, metro aggregation, broadband access, and Wi-Fi data offload. It is also leveraging its technology expertise to bring smart networked products to new applications, such as its GoBox automated refrigerated dispenser for retail stores. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Admiralty, Hong Kong.

Creative Vistas Company Profile

Creative Vistas, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineering, installation, integration, and servicing of security-related technologies and systems. Its services include consulting, audit, review, and planning services; engineering and design services; customization, software development, and interfacing services; system integration, installation, and project management; system training, technical support, and maintenance services; and ongoing maintenance, preventative maintenance and service, and upgrades. The company also offers video surveillance products and technologies. Creative Vistas, Inc. offers its products and services to government, healthcare, education, and retail markets, as well as to various sectors, including corporate facilities, mining, entertainment, and automobile through direct sales to end-users, as well as through subcontracting agreements. Creative Vistas, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Whitby, Canada.

