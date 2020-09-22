Contrasting ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) & Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN)

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) and Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares ChoiceOne Financial Services and Middlefield Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChoiceOne Financial Services 19.22% 7.39% 1.00% Middlefield Banc 17.82% 7.62% 0.83%

12.2% of ChoiceOne Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.6% of Middlefield Banc shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Middlefield Banc shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ChoiceOne Financial Services and Middlefield Banc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChoiceOne Financial Services $41.64 million 4.31 $7.17 million N/A N/A Middlefield Banc $59.37 million 2.05 $12.71 million $1.95 9.77

Middlefield Banc has higher revenue and earnings than ChoiceOne Financial Services.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ChoiceOne Financial Services and Middlefield Banc, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChoiceOne Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Middlefield Banc 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dividends

ChoiceOne Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Middlefield Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Middlefield Banc pays out 30.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Middlefield Banc has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Middlefield Banc beats ChoiceOne Financial Services on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ChoiceOne Financial Services

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank and Lakestone Bank & Trust that provides community banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, checking, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans, such as business, industry, agricultural, construction, inventory, and real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising direct and indirect loans to consumers and purchasers of residential and real properties. In addition, the company offers safe deposit and automated transaction machine services; and alternative investment products, including annuities and mutual funds, as well as sells insurance policies, such as life and health for commercial and consumer clients. It operates 27 full-service offices in Kent, Muskegon, Newaygo, and Ottawa counties in western Michigan; and Lapeer, Macomb, and St. Clair counties in southeastern Michigan. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Sparta, Michigan.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts. The company offers operational and working capital, term business, residential construction, professional, and residential and mortgage loans, as well as consumer installment loans for home improvements, automobiles, boats, and other personal expenditures; loans to finance capital purchases; selected guaranteed or subsidized loan programs for small businesses; and agricultural loans. It also provides safe deposit facilities, travelers' and official checks, money orders, and ATM services; online banking and bill payment services to individuals; and online cash management services to business customers. In addition, the company resolves and disposes troubled assets in Ohio. As of January 17, 2019, it had 15 full-service banking centers and an LPL Financial brokerage office serving Beachwood, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Mantua, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville, as well as a loan production office in Mentor, Ohio. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio.

