Contrasting Celadon Group (OTCMKTS:CGIPQ) & P.A.M. Transportation Services (OTCMKTS:PTSI)

Celadon Group (OTCMKTS:CGIPQ) and P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get Celadon Group alerts:

Celadon Group has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, P.A.M. Transportation Services has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Celadon Group and P.A.M. Transportation Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celadon Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A P.A.M. Transportation Services $514.18 million 0.45 $7.90 million $3.99 10.08

P.A.M. Transportation Services has higher revenue and earnings than Celadon Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.8% of P.A.M. Transportation Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Celadon Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 69.0% of P.A.M. Transportation Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Celadon Group and P.A.M. Transportation Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celadon Group N/A N/A N/A P.A.M. Transportation Services -2.36% 6.42% 1.74%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Celadon Group and P.A.M. Transportation Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celadon Group 0 0 0 0 N/A P.A.M. Transportation Services 0 0 1 0 3.00

P.A.M. Transportation Services has a consensus target price of $39.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.01%. Given P.A.M. Transportation Services’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe P.A.M. Transportation Services is more favorable than Celadon Group.

Summary

P.A.M. Transportation Services beats Celadon Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Celadon Group

Celadon Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides transportation services between the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, Asset-Light, and Equipment Leasing and Services. The Asset-Based segment offers dry van, refrigerated, and flatbed services; cross-border services between the United States and each of Mexico and Canada; intra-Mexico and intra-Canada services; contract services; regional and specialized short haul services; and rail intermodal services. The Asset-Light segment provides freight brokerage, warehousing, less-than truckload consolidation, and supply chain logistics services. The Equipment Leasing and Services segment offers tractor and trailer sales and leasing services, as well as insurance, maintenance, and other ancillary services primarily to the independent contractors and other trucking fleets. The company transports various types of freight, including tobacco, consumer goods, automotive parts, various home products and fixtures, lawn tractors and assorted equipment, light bulbs, and various parts for engines. Celadon Group, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. On December 8, 2019, Celadon Group, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units. The company also offers brokerage and logistics services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 2,031 trucks, which includes 597 independent contractor trucks; and 6,397 trailers. P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Tontitown, Arkansas.

Receive News & Ratings for Celadon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celadon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.