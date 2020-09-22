Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 725,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,314 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $25,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 694.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAG opened at $35.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. Conagra Brands Inc has a one year low of $22.83 and a one year high of $39.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 7.60%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 37.28%.

CAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.94.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP David Biegger sold 33,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $1,266,656.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,809.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joie A. Gregor sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $352,539.00. Insiders sold a total of 283,807 shares of company stock worth $10,323,940 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

