Comparing Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) and DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK)

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) and Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get DermTech alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for DermTech and Personalis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DermTech 0 0 3 0 3.00 Personalis 0 0 5 0 3.00

DermTech presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 103.89%. Personalis has a consensus price target of $25.20, indicating a potential upside of 6.92%. Given DermTech’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe DermTech is more favorable than Personalis.

Risk and Volatility

DermTech has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Personalis has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.1% of DermTech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of Personalis shares are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of DermTech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Personalis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DermTech and Personalis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DermTech -599.76% -69.48% -60.96% Personalis -43.16% -31.11% -20.78%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DermTech and Personalis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DermTech $3.36 million 62.62 -$19.69 million ($2.81) -3.84 Personalis $65.21 million 11.52 -$25.08 million ($1.39) -16.96

DermTech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Personalis. Personalis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DermTech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Personalis beats DermTech on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc., a molecular genomics company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions. It also provides Nevome test, an adjunctive reflex test for the PLA; and adhesive skin sample collection kits, as well as gene expression assays for the Th1, Th2, IFN-gamma, and Th17 inflammatory pathways. The company sells its products to pathology and oncology practitioners. DermTech, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc. operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT platform, a clinical-grade, next generation sequencing and analysis platform that enables the development of ImmunoID NeXT tumor biopsy and liquid biopsy, as well as provides analysis of tumor and immune microenvironment from a single limited tissue sample, tumor molecular profiling for cancer patients, and anticipates future cancer biomarkers. The company also provides accuracy and content enhanced platform (ACE) that enhances nucleic acid preparation processes and combines it with patented assay and sequencing methods. ACE Platform offers multiple products and services, such as ACE extended cancer panel for DNA and RNA, and ACE cancer research Exome and Transcriptome. In addition, it develops NeXT Dx test, which helps oncologists to identify potential therapies and clinical trial options for cancer patients, as well as offers whole genome sequencing, which provides DNA sequencing and data analysis services; and ACE CancerPlus Test. The company also provides a liquid biopsy assay that analyzes various human genes versus the more narrowly focused liquid biopsy assays that are currently available. It serves approximately 50 biopharmaceutical customers, including a range of pharmaceutical companies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.