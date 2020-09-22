Comparing Golden Bull (NASDAQ:BTBT) & CNFinance (NASDAQ:CNF)

Golden Bull (NASDAQ:BTBT) and CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Golden Bull and CNFinance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Bull 0 0 0 0 N/A CNFinance 0 0 1 0 3.00

CNFinance has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 71.89%. Given CNFinance’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CNFinance is more favorable than Golden Bull.

Volatility & Risk

Golden Bull has a beta of 3.76, indicating that its share price is 276% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNFinance has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Bull and CNFinance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Bull N/A N/A N/A CNFinance 8.22% 5.51% 1.55%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of Golden Bull shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of CNFinance shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Golden Bull and CNFinance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Bull $4.59 million 14.29 -$9.47 million N/A N/A CNFinance $444.17 million 0.49 $77.36 million $1.04 3.08

CNFinance has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Bull.

Summary

CNFinance beats Golden Bull on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Golden Bull Company Profile

Golden Bull Limited operates as an online finance marketplace company in the People's Republic of China. The company's online marketplace connects individual lenders with individual and small business borrowers for short-term loans. It also engages in the bitcoin business, as well as offers car rental services to individual and corporate customers; and other auto rental companies. The company was formerly known as Point Cattle International Limited. Golden Bull Limited was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

CNFinance Company Profile

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners, and loan lending agency services for banks. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property. It operates through a network of 73 branches and sub-branches. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

