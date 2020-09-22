Comparing Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) and Aspyra (NASDAQ:APYI)

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) and Aspyra (OTCMKTS:APYI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.3% of Cerner shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Cerner shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of Aspyra shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cerner and Aspyra, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerner 1 5 11 0 2.59 Aspyra 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cerner currently has a consensus target price of $77.76, indicating a potential upside of 13.57%. Given Cerner’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cerner is more favorable than Aspyra.

Profitability

This table compares Cerner and Aspyra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerner 9.23% 18.19% 11.01% Aspyra N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Cerner has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aspyra has a beta of -1.85, meaning that its share price is 285% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cerner and Aspyra’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerner $5.69 billion 3.67 $529.45 million $2.41 28.41 Aspyra N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cerner has higher revenue and earnings than Aspyra.

Summary

Cerner beats Aspyra on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers. It also provides HealtheIntent platform, a cloud-based platform to aggregate, transform, and reconcile data across the continuum of care; and EHR agnostic platform, CareAware that facilitates connectivity of health care devices to EHRs. In addition, the company offers a portfolio of clinical and financial health care information technology solutions, as well as departmental, connectivity, population health, and care coordination solutions. Further, it provides tech-enabled services, such as implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employer health centers, employee wellness programs, and third-party administrator services; and complementary hardware and devices for third parties. The company serves integrated integrated delivery networks, physician groups and networks, managed care organizations, hospitals, medical centers, reference laboratories, home health agencies, blood banks, imaging centers, pharmacies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, employers, governments and public health organizations. It has a strategic collaboration with Christiana Care Health System to provide a weight loss surgery program. Cerner Corporation was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in North Kansas City, Missouri.

Aspyra Company Profile

Aspyra Inc. provides health care products and services for the laboratory and imaging marketplaces. It offers engineered workflow solutions that include software, interfaces, hardware, and professional services to various markets comprising specialty labs, reference labs, clinics, hospitals, imaging centers, and orthopedic practices. The company was formerly known as Creative Computer Applications Inc. and changed its name to Aspyra Inc. in November 2005. Aspyra Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

