Comparing Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) & Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF)

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) and Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Argo Group International has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fidelity National Financial has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

90.3% of Argo Group International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.0% of Fidelity National Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Argo Group International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Fidelity National Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Argo Group International and Fidelity National Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Argo Group International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Fidelity National Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67

Argo Group International presently has a consensus target price of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.71%. Fidelity National Financial has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.46%. Given Argo Group International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Argo Group International is more favorable than Fidelity National Financial.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Argo Group International and Fidelity National Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Argo Group International $1.97 billion 0.61 -$8.40 million ($0.90) -38.70 Fidelity National Financial $7.93 billion 1.20 $1.06 billion $3.39 9.61

Fidelity National Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Argo Group International. Argo Group International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fidelity National Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Argo Group International pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Fidelity National Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Argo Group International pays out -137.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fidelity National Financial pays out 38.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Argo Group International has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Fidelity National Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Argo Group International and Fidelity National Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argo Group International -8.23% -4.61% -0.78% Fidelity National Financial 9.70% 19.57% 5.42%

Summary

Fidelity National Financial beats Argo Group International on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks. This segment distributes its products through a network of wholesale agents and brokers. Its International Operations segment offers coverage for long-tail casualty and general liability; property catastrophe reinsurance, and direct and facultative excess insurance; professional indemnity, directors and officer's liability, and medical malpractice; and North American and international binders, and residential collateral protection for lending institutions. This segment also underwrites risks of general liability, international casualty, and motor treaties; and personal accident, aviation, cargo, yachts, and onshore and offshore marine insurance. This segment distributes its products through brokers and third-party intermediaries. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance. The company also provides technology, and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries; and mortgage transaction services, including title-related services and facilitation of production and management of mortgage loans. In addition, it engages in real estate brokerage business. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.