CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,337 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 60,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.58% of CommVault Systems worth $10,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVLT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in CommVault Systems by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 89,338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,597 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 47.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 335,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,570,000 after purchasing an additional 107,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in CommVault Systems by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,356,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,914,000 after buying an additional 36,373 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in CommVault Systems by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 552,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,361,000 after buying an additional 287,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVLT opened at $40.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 580.80, a PEG ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.76. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.26 and a 52 week high of $51.90.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.35. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVLT shares. BidaskClub raised CommVault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CommVault Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.17.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $904,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,361,776.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 6,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $265,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,453.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,093 shares of company stock worth $1,515,800. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

