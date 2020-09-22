ColossusXT (COLX) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 42.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. ColossusXT has a market cap of $3.83 million and approximately $177.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ColossusXT has traded up 40.5% against the US dollar. One ColossusXT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000640 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00008139 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ColossusXT Coin Profile

ColossusXT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 12,336,315,058 coins and its circulating supply is 12,295,273,231 coins. ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ColossusXT Coin Trading

ColossusXT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

