Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 42,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.33% of Cogent Communications worth $11,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter worth about $1,426,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 9,379.8% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 12,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 9.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCOI opened at $62.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.14. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $53.46 and a 1-year high of $92.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.05.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $140.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.29 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 371.05%.

In other news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $26,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $157,296.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,780 shares of company stock valued at $471,113. 10.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCOI. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Moffett Nathanson raised Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cogent Communications from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

