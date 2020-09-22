Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $52.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.88% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola boasts a robust earnings surprise trend that continued in second-quarter 2020. This marked the third straight quarter of earnings beat. Gains from aggressive cost management and timing of expenses aided the bottom line. It is poised to gain from the streamlining of portfolio by exiting of Zombie brands that will help divert resources toward brands with more growth potential. It is also accelerating investments to expand presence in digital channel driven by shift in consumer preference amid coronavirus. However, shares of Coca-Cola lagged the industry in the past three months. The company’s top line missed estimate on declines in away-from-home channels, which account for nearly half of its revenues. It also lost global value share in NARTD beverages driven by negative channel mix owing to softness in the away-from-home channel.”

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KO. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.19.

NYSE KO traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,949,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.06. Coca-Cola has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $4,796,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,227,879. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $19,368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,199,461.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.2% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 16.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 88,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

