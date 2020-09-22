CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $65.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CMS. Citigroup upped their target price on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CMS Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.12.

NYSE:CMS opened at $59.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.14. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $46.03 and a 1 year high of $69.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.60.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 11.33%. CMS Energy’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.46%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 1,584 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $99,443.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,666.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 2,460 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $148,215.00. Insiders have sold a total of 8,743 shares of company stock worth $538,927 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1,232.4% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

