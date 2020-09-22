CL King Increases BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target to $37.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its target price increased by analysts at CL King from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. CL King’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.41% from the company’s previous close.

BJRI has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.76.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.06. 855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.15 and its 200 day moving average is $21.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.43 million, a P/E ratio of -47.85 and a beta of 2.07. BJ’s Restaurants has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $44.47.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.82. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $128.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.38 million. Research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,883,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 119.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 32,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 23.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 13.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 82,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter valued at $4,737,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

