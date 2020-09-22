CL King Boosts BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target to $37.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at CL King from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. CL King’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 12th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.76.

BJ’s Restaurants stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.06. 855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,965. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.70. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $44.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.43 million, a PE ratio of -47.85 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $128.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.38 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 966.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 39.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 18.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

