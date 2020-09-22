Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 181,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,789 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $11,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,096,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $198,281,000 after acquiring an additional 79,506 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 75.4% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,977,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,677,000 after buying an additional 1,280,318 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 21.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,216,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,234,000 after buying an additional 389,084 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 155.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,741,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,480,000 after buying an additional 1,059,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 31.4% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,569,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,518,000 after buying an additional 375,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CINF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.43.

In other news, SVP Teresa C. Cracas sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $8,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,718.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas J. Aaron bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.01 per share, for a total transaction of $79,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 159 shares in the company, valued at $12,562.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CINF stock opened at $75.44 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $118.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.45.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

