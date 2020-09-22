Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 688.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 143,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.10% of Cincinnati Financial worth $10,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 256.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 25,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 18,121 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 412.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

In related news, SVP Teresa C. Cracas sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $8,279,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,718.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Aaron purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.01 per share, for a total transaction of $79,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,562.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.43.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $75.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.45. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $118.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 6.46%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.