Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 298.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,947 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 167,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Ciena were worth $12,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena in the second quarter valued at $7,777,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ciena by 63.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 15,672 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Ciena by 168.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 21,420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 13,455 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 287.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 115,141 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 85,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Ciena news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $480,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,100 shares of company stock valued at $9,546,217 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CIEN shares. Colliers Secur. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th. Northland Securities lowered Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.81.

CIEN stock opened at $40.59 on Tuesday. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $30.58 and a twelve month high of $61.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.78.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $976.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.49 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

