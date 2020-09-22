Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Kepler Capital Markets

Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA (OTCMKTS:MGDDF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of MGDDF opened at $112.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.25 and a 200 day moving average of $101.48. Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $124.84.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Passenger Car and Light Truck Tires and Related Distribution; Truck Tires and Related Distribution; and Specialty Businesses. It offers tires for cars, vans, trucks, buses, farm machinery, earthmovers, mining and handling equipment, tramways, metros, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, and bicycles.

