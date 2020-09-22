ChatCoin Price Down 9.1% Over Last Week (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $116,905.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ChatCoin has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including EXX, OKEx, LBank and Coinnest.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00040172 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,550.34 or 1.00355455 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005655 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001766 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000171 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00166946 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000655 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

ChatCoin Coin Trading

ChatCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, EXX, OKEx, LBank, ZB.COM, BigONE, Coinnest, Huobi and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

