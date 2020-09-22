Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 8,582 Shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,544,639 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 8,582 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $43,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arden Trust Co increased its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 21,377 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 53,651 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 0.9% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 163,563 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 14.3% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,385 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 7.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $11.40 to $11.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National-Oilwell Varco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.02.

National-Oilwell Varco stock opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $25.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.15. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 35.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

