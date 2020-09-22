Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $41.36 Million Stake in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,194,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,780 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.41% of United Continental worth $41,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in United Continental by 8.8% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in United Continental by 2.3% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 31,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Continental in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Continental during the first quarter worth approximately $2,342,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in United Continental by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UAL shares. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on United Continental from $40.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on United Continental from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on United Continental in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded United Continental from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Continental in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Continental currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.13.

United Continental stock opened at $33.79 on Tuesday. United Continental Holdings Inc has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $95.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.53.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($9.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.13) by ($0.18). United Continental had a negative return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -24.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $838,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,338.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

