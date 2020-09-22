Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $41.09 Million Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,984 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $41,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 508.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.75, for a total transaction of $387,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,833,309.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.39, for a total value of $362,373.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,865 shares in the company, valued at $11,661,577.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,029 shares of company stock worth $3,780,522 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $138.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.08, a P/E/G ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.46 and its 200-day moving average is $117.60. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $64.23 and a 1 year high of $176.98.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.13. The company had revenue of $293.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 6.56%. Analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BFAM shares. ValuEngine upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.43.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

