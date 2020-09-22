Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.31% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. worth $27,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 7.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 79,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,066,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the second quarter valued at about $2,598,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 39.5% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 167.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 17,876 shares during the period.

In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total transaction of $199,204.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,879,130.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Massaro sold 1,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.91, for a total transaction of $427,285.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,384 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,455.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,195 shares of company stock worth $1,345,601. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $217.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a fifty-two week low of $95.58 and a fifty-two week high of $228.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.89.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $682.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.70 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 21.58%. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $175.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.74.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

