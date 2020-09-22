Champion Bear Resources (CVE:CBA) Shares Gap Up to $0.12

Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:CBA) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.13. Champion Bear Resources shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 2,500 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 million and a P/E ratio of -2.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.22.

Champion Bear Resources Company Profile (CVE:CBA)

Champion Bear Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primary explores for gold, platinum group metals, copper, poly-metallics, tantalum, and REE properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Plomp Farm gold, the Eagle Rock, and the Separation Rapids tantalum properties, as well as 50% interests in the Parkin joint venture project located in Ontario.

