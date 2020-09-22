Century Global Commodities (TSE:CNT) Shares Gap Down to $0.18

Shares of Century Global Commodities Corp (TSE:CNT) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.18, but opened at $0.15. Century Global Commodities shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 million and a P/E ratio of -5.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.10.

Century Global Commodities Company Profile (TSE:CNT)

Century Global Commodities Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. It focuses on exploring iron ores, and precious and base metals. The company's flagship project is the Joyce Lake Property, a direct shipping iron ore project that comprises 6 mineral licenses, which includes a total of 682 claims covering a total area of approximately 17,049 hectares located in Newfoundland and Labrador.

