Centric Cash (CNS) 1-Day Volume Tops $264,650.00

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded down 18.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 22nd. Centric Cash has a market cap of $358,732.12 and approximately $264,650.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centric Cash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Centric Cash has traded 52.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Centric Cash alerts:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001551 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000175 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001151 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00106197 BTC.

Centric Cash Token Profile

Centric Cash Token Trading

Centric Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centric Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centric Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centric Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.