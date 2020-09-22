CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.59) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th.

CJPRY stock opened at $14.94 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.34. CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.34.

CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter.

CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR Company Profile

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

